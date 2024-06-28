Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling syndicate, arrest man from Jharkhand

Chandigarh, June 28 (IANS) Punjab Police on Friday said they have busted one of the biggest interstate drug smuggling syndicates operating from Jharkhand and arrested the main culprit besides seizing 66 kg of opium.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, "Fazilka police busts one of the biggest Interstate Opium smuggling syndicate operating from #Jharkhand with the arrest of #BigFish and effective seizure of 66 Kg Opium and meticulously followed up financial trail which led to freezing of ₹1.86 crore in 42 bank accounts after arresting 2 smugglers."

"Further investigations ongoing for forward & backward linkages," the DGP wrote further and added that the police were committed to making the state drug-free as per the directions of the CM.

Punjab Police on Wednesday destroyed over 83 kg heroin, 10,000 kg poppy husk, 100 kg ganja, 4.52 lakh pills and capsules at 10 locations in the state to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The police have so far disposed of at least 2,700 kg heroin, 3,450 kg opium, 1.77 lakh kg poppy husk, 1.40 crore pills and tablets and two lakh injections since the formation of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.

