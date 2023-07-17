Punjab Governor casts doubt on legitimacy, legality of Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) bill

Chandigarh, July 17 (IANS) Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to give consent to the bill to end the monopoly of ‘a political family’ over telecast of sacred Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib, the latter on Monday said the bill along with three others were passed in the assembly with “breach of law and procedure.”

The Governor, in a letter to the Chief Minister, cast doubt on the legitimacy and legality of the bills.

“With reference to your communication of July 15, it ‘appears from your own assertion that you are concerned with certain actions of ‘a particular political family’ that has prompted to passing of the bill under reference,” wrote the Governor.

“You have also pointed out what you perceive as the possible fallout of any delay on my part in signing the bill immediately.

“You have also thought it fit to describe the time taken by me as something that ‘amounts to stifling the democratic will of the people’ of Punjab.

“I do not wish to join words with you in what appears to be a matter of your private perception. But I do wish to point out that I, as Governor, am enjoined by the Constitution of India to ensure Bills are passed in accordance with law.”

The Governor said: “In order to discharge my duties conscientiously, I have proceeded to receive legal advice which gives me to believe that your calling of Vidhan Sabha session on June 19 and 20 when these four Bills were passed was in breach of law and procedure, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy and legality of those Bills.”

“In the background of the legal advice received, I am actively considering whether to obtain the legal opinion from the Attorney General of India, or as per the Constitution, to reserve these Bills for the consideration and consent of the President of India,” the Governor clarified.

“As Chief Minister you will appreciate that the people of Punjab are equally concerned with ensuring that laws which ultimately affect them are passed after following due procedure. You may rest assured that I shall take action according to law after the legality of the Vidhan Sabha session is first examined,” he added.

The Chief Minister on July 15 urged the Governor to give his consent to the proposed amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 for ending the monopoly of Badal family over telecast of sacred Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib.

In a letter to the Governor, Mann has said one particular channel owned by a political family has monopolised the telecast of Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib and has been making profits from it.

The Chief Minister said in order to propagate the teachings of Holy Gurus and ensure the telecast of Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib freely available to all the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Vidhan Sabha.

He said that Section 125-A was inserted in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 and the state Vidhan Sabha passed it with an overwhelming majority.

However, the Chief Minister said that though Bill was sent for signatures to the Governor on June 26 it has not been signed till date. He said that this amounts to stifling the democratic will of the people of Punjab.

