Punjab convenes special Assembly session on sharing water with Haryana

Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) In a decisive action against the move of the Centre to “snatch” waters of the state by misusing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the Punjab government on Thursday decided to convene a special session of the state Vidhan Sabha on May 5.

Ahead of this, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened an all-party meeting at 10 am on May 2 here, where all prominent political parties have been invited. During the meeting, issues pertaining to usurping of rights of the state by the Union government through unfair allocation of water to Haryana by the BBMB will be deliberated upon. The meeting will reflect the unity of all political parties over the sensitive issue.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said Punjabis have the right over every drop of river water and no one can snatch it, an official statement said.

In the special session of the Vidhan Sabha, the said government it would will bring a special resolution on the water issue.

The Chief Minister gave a clarion call to all parties to unite and fight for safeguarding the interests of Punjab and Punjabis.

“It is high time that all the political parties should rise above the parochial considerations and fight this war vehemently,” the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that the government will not compromise over this issue, and the interests of the state on the river waters will be safeguarded by all means.

Mann sought the fulsome support and cooperation of all the political parties in this war against the repressive, undemocratic and unfair move of the Union government.

Meanwhile, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed his gratitude to CM Mann for taking a clear and timely stand on the water dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

“Punjab Chief Minister has taken much-needed and timely action to safeguard the interests of farmers and people of Punjab,” he said in a separate statement.

Speaker Sandhwan said Punjab is utilising the water for the production of food grains, so every drop of water is precious for us, and it is the lifeline of Punjab.

“Punjab is also contributing immensely to supporting the country's food grain needs. Punjab needs its full share of water to make the country stronger,” he said.

He added that Punjab has already utilised all its natural resources for production.

The Aam Aadmi Party staged widespread protests across the state against the BJP-led Central government’s decision to allocate additional water to Haryana through the BBMB, which has officials from three beneficiary states -- Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

AAP leaders and workers held demonstrations, emphasising Punjab’s rightful claim over its water resources.

Highlighting the injustices faced by Punjab, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and senior party leaders led protests in various districts, urging Punjabis to unite and oppose this unconstitutional move.

The protests witnessed effigy burnings and demonstrations against BJP leaders at multiple locations across the state.

“Punjab has been systematically cheated by the BJP, which has consistently attempted to infringe upon our rightful claims. The latest conspiracy involves looting Punjab's waters to benefit Haryana, even when Haryana is already receiving more than its share,” Cabinet minister Aman Arora said.

He highlighted that Punjab, with a 60 per cent share in the BBMB, is facing attempts to divert its waters unjustly to Haryana.

Haryana, which is already receiving 4,700 cusecs against its allocated 1,700 cusecs, is now set to benefit from additional theft of Punjab’s rightful share.

“This is outright robbery of Punjab’s lifeline, and we will not allow this injustice to continue,” Arora added.

