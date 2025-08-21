Punjab CM orders special 'girdawari' to assess crop loss in floods

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (IANS) Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said on Thursday that the Bhagwant Mann-led state government has ordered special 'girdawari' (inspection) to compensate for crop damage and other losses caused by rising water levels in rivers.

During his visit to flood-affected villages in Sultanpur Lodhi, where he met affected families, Mundian added that the Punjab government has initiated the compensation process for crop losses.

He said Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to complete the special girdawari as soon as water levels recede and submit their reports promptly so that appropriate compensation can be provided to affected people.

The Revenue Minister said that relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka are being monitored by a ministerial committee.

Cabinet Ministers are visiting various districts to share the grief of affected people while continuously overseeing relief operations, he added.

He added that Rs 2 crore has been released for relief operations in Kapurthala district to ensure that distribution of rations, drinking water, medicines and livestock healthcare services continues for affected people.

Responding to a query, the Minister said that under flood prevention measures, a special campaign will be launched across Punjab to further strengthen Dhussi and advance 'bundhs', while stating that Dhussi bundhs are completely secure at present.

He reached affected people by boat and listened to their difficulties.

Based on public demand, he also asked to deploy additional State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to ensure relief operations face no obstacles.

He distributed dry rations, medicines and drinking water to affected people.

The Minister instructed district administrative officers to ensure continuous fogging in affected areas.

Besides, health department teams should conduct regular health checkups while raising awareness among people about skin diseases and water-borne disease prevention.

Stressing special attention to livestock healthcare, Mundian ordered veterinary doctors to visit affected villages and habitats to examine livestock.

Earlier, during a meeting with administrative officers, he gathered information about water release from dams and river flow conditions.

