Punjab CM opens railway over-bridge in Gurdaspur

Dinanagar (Punjab), July 29 (IANS) In order to streamline the movement of traffic, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated a railway over-bridge on the Amritsar-Pathankot section in the historic city of Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district.

Constructed over a cost of Rs 51.74 crore, the over-bridge, constructed in lieu of level crossing C-60 on the Amritsar-Pathankot railway section, is a big bonanza to the residents.

The work includes work on the railway portion and approaches and has been funded by the state government.

The 730-m-long and 10.5-m-wide project was started in December 2019 and has been completed well in time. The over-bridge has 0.75 m wide footpaths on both sides along with which service roads and highway lights have been provided on both sides.

Adequate parking spaces have been provided under the bridge with paver tiles.

The project is of immense importance for the residents of the city as it will give them relief from traffic hassles, an official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.