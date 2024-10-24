Punjab AAP concerned over woman ex-MLA held for selling drugs

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (IANS) Punjab AAP spokesperson Bikram Jit Passi on Thursday raised concern over rampant drug issues and the involvement of opposition political leaders in drugs nexus, particularly highlighting the arrest of BJP leader Satkar Kaur in a drugs case.

“Political powers are involved in the drug trade under the BJP government,” said Passi. “Our government in Punjab is taking strong action against drugs, while the BJP turns a blind eye.”

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a former Congress MLA, who is now in the BJP, and her driver for allegedly trying to sell 100 grams of heroin in Mohali’s Kharar area.

Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Anti Narcotics Task Force Satkar Kaur and her driver Jaskeerat Singh were arrested in the presence of two ‘independent witnesses’ when she arrived to sell the contraband to a decoy.

Meanwhile, the BJP expelled Satkar Kaur from the party for six years after being arrested in the drug case.

Saying the Akali-BJP government allowed the drug mafia to put its claws into Punjab, Passi said “now the arrest of former Congress MLA and current BJP member Satkar Kaur has once again exposed all these parties.”

He said the drug supply chain operates across state lines, particularly highlighting Gujarat, where he noted significant drug recoveries have been made.

“For nearly 30 years, the BJP has been ruling Gujarat, which has become a hub for drug trafficking. Major drug consignments enter India from here,” he said.

The AAP spokesperson questioned the BJP's lack of accountability. “Even after the arrest of high-profile members like Satkar Kaur, the BJP only attempts to distance itself. However, these leaders were part of their party. Why is the BJP silent and inactive on these issues?”

Citing past incidents, Passi pointed to other BJP leaders involved in drug-related activities, including a significant drug bust in Madhya Pradesh involving a former Rajya Sabha member's family.

"These repeated incidents raise serious questions about the integrity of the BJP's leadership," he remarked.

Passi urged the Central government to take immediate action against the drug trade originating from Gujarat.

"Why is the BJP government lax when it comes to controlling the influx of drugs into Punjab? The AAP is committed to combating this issue and has already arrested many drug smugglers operating in the state," he added.

He said that the BJP must act decisively to curb the spread of drugs instead of shifting blame.

