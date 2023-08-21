Pune Customs department seizes leopard skin, 1 held

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) A man was arrested by the Pune Customs Department for allegedly smuggling leopard skin.

A senior customs official said that the accused was held based on specific intelligence.

"We got a tip-off regarding a gang involved in wildlife trafficking. We developed the information and recovered a leopard skin from a person on August 18," said the official.

He further said that the leopard skin was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The forest officials will now interrogate the accused to gather information about their gang and how they procured the leopard skins.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.