Pulkit Samrat jets off to Punjab for next schedule of his OTT debut

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is all set to take the next step in his exciting OTT debut with "Glory," as he jets off to Punjab for the next phase of filming.

The much-anticipated sports crime series will see Pulkit in the role of a boxer. The 'Fukrey' actor was seen at the airport early this morning as he departed for Punjab to begin shooting the next schedule of his much-anticipated series. The actor also took to his Instagram stories to post a poll story and wrote, “Off to the land of Punjabis.. #Glory.”

The series is shaping up to be an intense and captivating story, with Pulkit’s drastic transformation into a boxer. The teaser, revealed during the slate announcement, highlights the intense training he underwent to bring the character to life.

Produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Atomic Films, "Glory" is described as a deeply personal and high-stakes story. The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Pulkit, Divyendu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

"Glory" follows the story of a violent attack that tears a family apart, forcing Raghubir Singh, a revered boxing coach, to reconcile with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi. As old grudges resurface, the thirst for vengeance grows stronger. With the boxing ring calling, Olympic dreams hang in the balance. The price of revenge is steep, and buried secrets are ready to surface, threatening to unravel everything.

In a statement, producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films shared, “Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it’s a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience.”

