Proud aunt Saba Pataudi pens an appreciation post for talented & hardworking Ibrahim Ali Khan

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Proud aunt Saba Pataudi penned an appreciation post for her talented and hardworking nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan, ahead of his next release, "Sarzameen".

She treated the netizens with some rare pictures of Ibrahim over the years- starting from his childhood to more recent photos of the 'Nadaaniyan' actor.

Revealing that Ibrahim is a lot like this grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, she wrote on her Instagram, "To Ibrahim...Hit the ball out of the park! The boy i knew has grown up to a handsome, kind and fair Man, a LOT like his grandfather. Wit and charm Mahsha'Allah adds to his charisma."

The proud aunt further paid a tribute to him, saying, "This tribute to you, is the journey of a young boy, the expressions of a teenager being asked to pose for a picture;) to a brother, protective of his siblings and cracking a joke to lighten the mood and entertain them too! And inni alongside."

Calling Ibrahim a star in the making, she added, "The family man. My nephew, And now, Mahsha'Allah the Actor! Talent with hardwork you're definitely a STAR."

"Wishing you the Best in life. I know u can and will be a success. Love U," Saba concluded.

Talking about "Sarzameen", Ibrahim will be sharing screen space with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in his next.

Sharing his experience of working with Kajol and Prithviraj, Ibrahim said, "It was a treasure trove to see Kajol Ma’am and Prithviraj Sir in action, they are so gracious and effortless in their art and this pushed me to put my best foot forward. Kayoze too pushed me in all the right ways, he demanded depth, stillness, and vulnerability. I have put my heart and soul into Sarzameen and I hope the audiences enjoy watching the film. Stories like Sarzameen deserve to be seen and felt by everyone, everywhere.”

"Sarzameen" is slated to release in the cinema halls on 25th July.

