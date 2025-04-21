Protestors block train, road routes in Sindh against Pakistan govt's canals project

Islamabad, April 21 (IANS) A large number of protestors blocked Railway traffic near Khairpur city in Pakistan's Sindh province, cutting off all routes towards the Punjab province, as part of their ongoing demonstration against the government's plans to build at least six new canals on the Indus River.

The Pakistani government's Cholistan project to irrigate South Punjab's lands has triggered nationwide protests by political parties, including its coalition partner, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which has expressed strong reservations against the project and warned of toppling the Shehbaz Sharif government if the proposed project is not cancelled.

On Sunday, a large number of protestors and activists from some nationalist parties extended their ongoing protest and blocked train traffic near Khairpur city.

Protestors and political party leaders in Sindh province have been staging massive public gatherings and protest sit-ins and slamming the Shehbaz Sharif government, along with its coalition partners PPP, for what they call a conspiracy to turn Sindh's fertile land into a desert.

The nationwide protests against the canals project were also supported by the lawyers' community, who staged their sit-in protest, in the Sindh province for the third consecutive day.

In the latest protest, the train tracks were later restored after being blocked for several hours by the protestors. However, the protests and ongoing rallies against the project have paralysed the whole province.

Shutter down protests have been reported in major cities and town including Jamshoro, Larkana, Naushehro Feroz, Sujawal, Nawabshah, and Ghotki. The protests have disrupted traffic between Sindh and Punjab province as roads and the National Highway has been blocked at several places.

"In Larkana, shopkeepers, petrol pumps, and markets remained closed, while business activities have come to a complete halt in Ratodero, Baqrani, Dokri and Badah. Commercial activities in Jamshoro and Nawabshah are suspended, while similar reports are coming from Sujawal, Kandhkot, Shahdadkot, Kashmore, and other districts where markets and other public services have been shut down," said Hanif Shamon, a resident of Mithi, Tharparker district of Sindh.

"People believe that this is the biggest agitation in the history of Sindh. All roads leading to Punjab and other regions have been blocked for the past three days due to protest sit-ins against irrigation canals. Massive protests have erupted in most parts of Sindh," he added.

These protests surfaced after Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Cholistan project on February 15, 2025.

Immediately after the launch of the project, strong reservations and concerns were raised by the Sindh provincial government of PPP, which passed a unanimous resolution against the project in March.

Since then, nationwide protests by political parties including PPP, PTI and others have been witnessed, with voices against the contentious project titled 'Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI)' becoming louder with protests intensifying with every passing day.

The $3.3 billion GPI launched by the government aims to develop six canals to irrigate at least 1.2 million acres of barren land in South Punjab.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given an open warning and threat to the federal government under the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to not go down the path of confrontation with Sindh over the issue of new canals on the Indus River.

"I want to make it clear that our party will not go along with the federal government if it does not shelve the controversial project, even after acknowledging PPP's objections," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

On the other hand, the government has finally decided to resolve the contentious canals project issue through dialogue as PML-N's founder and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and present PM Shehbaz Sharif directed ministers to have table talks with PPP over the matter.

"Premier Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif have instructed me to alleviate Sindh's concerns regarding the canal issue. We believe in the fair distribution of resources, including water, among all units," said Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination.

However, the opposition party, the PTI has accused the PPP of opposing the canal project in the open while secretly supporting the plan as it is part of the federal government.

"PPP is a partner of the ruling government. Asif Ali Zardari is the president of Pakistan. And the president is supporting the canals project," said Haleem Adil Sheikh, provincial president of PTI in Sindh.

"PPP cannot make a fool out of us all. We will not let anyone steal what is rightfully ours. The federal government and the Punjab government will fail. People of Sindh should get prepared for a big struggle against the canals project," he added.

