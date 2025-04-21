Late Valverde goal keeps Real Madrid in La Liga title race

Madrid, April 21 (IANS) Fede Valverde scored a 93rd-minute volley to keep Real Madrid's title hopes alive with a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The win keeps Real Madrid four points behind FC Barcelona in La Liga's title race when it looked as if the visiting side's brave defensive display would deny Madrid three vital points.

The visitors made 10 changes to the team that qualified for the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday night and traveled to the capital after just one training session, reports Xinhua.

However, despite a lively display for Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, Madrid failed to create clear chances until the second half, when Bellingham had a shot blocked and Vinicius saw a ruled out for Enrick's narrow offside, before Valverde won it at the death with a clinical effort that gave Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon no chance.

Barcelona produced an incredible comeback from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Celta striker Borja Iglesias scored a hat-trick to put his team 3-1 up after 62 minutes, but a goal from Dani Olmo got Barca straight back into the match and Raphinha leveled with 22 minutes still to play.

The Brazilian then held his nerve to score a 98th-minute penalty after VAR ruled that Olmo had been clipped by Celta defender Yago Lago.

Atletico Madrid's slim title hopes ended with a 1-0 defeat away to Las Palmas, with Javier Munoz scoring a 93rd-minute winner for the home side that climbs out of the bottom three.

On Sunday, Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice as Real Sociedad drew 2-2 away to Villarreal, in a game that helps the visitors' hopes of playing in Europe next season, while putting the brakes on the home side's top-four hopes.

Oyarzabal's first goal was a penalty after a handball, and the second came when he charged down a clearance from Luiz Junior.

Villarreal scored through Yeremy Pino and Ayoze Perez and were unhappy after referee Cuadra Fernandez ruled out two goals in the closing minutes - one for a tight offside and the other for a questionable foul.

Ante Budimir scored twice as Osasuna won 3-2 away to bottom side Real Valladolid to keep alive his side's chances of playing in Europe next season. Budimir and Ruben Garcia put Osasuna 2-0 up, before Raul Moro pulled Valladolid back into the match.

A Budimir penalty made it 3-1, and the visiting side held on after Mamadou's 66th-minute spot kick kept Valladolid in the match.

Alaves ends the week in the bottom three despite Kike Garcia's goal at the start of the second half that assured a 1-1 draw away to Sevilla, who had taken an early lead through Peque in Joaquin Caparros' return as coach.

Rayo Vallecano and Valencia drew 1-1 with Cesar Tarrega deflecting a cross into his own net off his shoulder before Umar Sadiq scrambled home his fifth goal since joining on loan from Real Sociedad to make it 1-1 with 15 minutes left to play.

On Friday, Marash Kumbulla's 38th-minute goal gave Espanyol a 1-0 win at home to Getafe, who had Christantus Uche sent off in the 69th minute.

