Property, land registration comes to a halt in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) Property and land registration came to a halt in Telangana on Thursday after Aadhaar online services across the country were suspended due to some technical problems in the UIDAI network.

Suspension of Aadhaar online services interrupted Aadhaar-based OTP services and registrations. This also affected the property and land registration services in Telangana.

Since the Aadhaar biometric is mandatory for registrations, the registration services came to a grinding halt. "Inconvenience caused to registering public is highly regretted. The issues are due to fluctuations at UIDAI, Aadhar based services," read a message on the website of the Registration and Stamps Department."

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the registration services will resume by Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting with revenue-generating departments at the state Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials. The meeting reviewed the revenue generation from various departments like Finance, Commercial Taxes, Prohibition & Excise, Registration and Mines & Geology.

