Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her intense prep for ‘Heads of State’ action scenes

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Friday, took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her intense preparation for the action-packed scenes in her film “Heads of State.”

From rigorous training sessions to stunt rehearsals, the actress shared glimpses of the hard work that went into bringing her powerful role to life. Taking to Instagram, the 'Baywatch' actress posted a video where she is seen performing action stunts and captioned it, “Don’t try this at home…unless you have @neeshnation #HeadsOfState streaming now on @primevideo.”

The clip opens with a behind-the-scenes moment of Priyanka Chopra playfully knocking on a door. Turning to the camera, she jokingly remarks, “My legs were apart.” The video then shows Hollywood stuntwoman and actress Anisha Tee Gibbs guiding Priyanka through intense action choreography, giving a peek into the rigorous training that went into filming “Heads of State.”

The desi girl had yesterday shared a video in which her husband, singer Nick Jonas, was seen helping her untie her ponytail. The video, seemingly filmed in London after the Heads of State event, showed Priyanka sitting on a chair, saying, “Here we go again.” She then turned the camera towards Nick, who was patiently untying her ponytail. Smiling warmly, the actress praised him for his gentle and thoughtful gesture.

“Hair wanted to stay as is! @nickjonas said No! ‘Ponytails are complicated’ 2.0,” Chopra wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's latest film “Heads of State,” directed by Ilya Naishuller, also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. In the action-packed thriller, the actress plays an MI6 agent caught in the middle of a global conspiracy. The story follows two rival world leaders who must set aside their hostilities and team up to confront a powerful international threat.

Up next, the 42-year-old actress is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to Bollywood after a four-year hiatus. She will be starring opposite South superstar Mahesh Babu in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic project, “SSMB29.”

