Priyanka Chopra beams with joy as her family visits her on set

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra had a heartwarming visitor on set as her best friend, Tamanna Dutt, along with her son, Thiaan, dropped by to spend some quality time with the actress.

Priyanka, who shares a deep bond with Tamanna, fondly referred to them as ‘family’ in her post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the desi girl shared a photo where she is seen smiling as she poses with her BFF Tamanna and her son. In the candid click, Priyanka looks effortlessly casual in a black t-shirt paired with comfy trousers and shoes. Alongside the images, the Baywatch actress wrote, “My smile says it all..When your family visits set,” followed by a red heart emoji.

On April 29, despite her packed shooting schedule in Hyderabad, Priyanka managed to carve out some downtime over the weekend with her closest friend, Tamanna. The Dostana actress took a much-needed break to unwind and catch up with her longtime confidante. Giving fans a glimpse of their special moments together, Tamanna shared a heartfelt picture on Instagram with the caption, “Weekend well spent with my NRI. Will miss you babe."

Interestingly, Priyanka and Tamanna are very close friends, and the actress often shares their photos on social media, celebrating their bond and the many moments they've spent together over the years. Whether it's birthdays, vacations, or casual catch-ups, the actress never misses a chance to show her love for her longtime best friend.

On the professional front, the 42-year-old actress is all set to star in “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted. The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

