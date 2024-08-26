Priyanka Chopra is back to where she belongs, dives into nostalgia

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be next seen in the American swashbuckler action drama film ‘The Bluff’, is currently in Mumbai, and revisiting some old places.

On Monday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video in which she could be seen entering the filmcity in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

The actress put up laughing emojis on the video and used the song ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from the Sunny Deol-starrer blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’. The actress visited the filmcity along with her mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra. She is in the filmcity for her upcoming Marathi production ‘Paani’.

Earlier, the actress attended the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka ceremony in April this year. For the wedding celebration which also included an official engagement celebration, Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning saree channelling her inner desi girl.

Meanwhile, the actress recently wrapped up the period film ‘The Bluff’ on August 10. On the occasion of the film’s wrap up, she had shared a fun video of herself wearing a face mask on the sets.

She had shared a light-hearted video, in which she could be seen sporting a skincare sheet mask. She playfully commented, "Yes, this is my morning mask, no judgment. Last day at The Bluff today—exciting stuff, and going back home tomorrow. Yay”.

The actress also has the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline. As per reports, the 2nd season of the global series is set to begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be returning to her role of Nadia along with Richard Madden, who essays the role of Mason Kane. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on the global series.

