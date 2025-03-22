Priyadarshan’s ‘bad back’ no hindrance to film shooting

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (IANS) Age and physical discomfort seem to be no impediment for the passion of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. At 68, the master craftsman is as busy as ever, currently immersed in his latest project, "Bhooth Bangla." Despite recurring back issues, the acclaimed director remains undeterred when it comes to his first love – filmmaking.

Speaking to IANS over the phone from Jaipur, where he recently wrapped up a schedule of the horror-comedy, Priyadarshan shared his excitement about the film's progress. "I have no issues at all when I am at work. The joy of filmmaking overshadows everything else," he remarked.

The team is now preparing to shift the shoot to Mumbai, with an overseas schedule planned in Central London next month. "We will be filming in London for about a week. Everything is falling into place, and I couldn't be happier," he added.

Known for his cinematic versatility, Priyadarshan has his eyes set on his 100th film. "My target now is my 100th film, which I plan to make with Mohanlal," he told IANS.

"Before that, I will complete 'Bhooth Bangla,' which will be my 97th film, and then move on to another exciting project with Akshay Kumar -- 'Hera Pheri 3.'"

The director remains as ambitious as ever, juggling multiple high-profile projects while maintaining his characteristic enthusiasm.

Priyadarshan, affectionately known as 'Priyan,' made his cinematic debut in 1984 with the slapstick Malayalam comedy Poochekoru Mukuthi. Over the decades, he has carved a niche for himself, especially through his collaborations with superstar Mohanlal, delivering some of the biggest blockbusters in the Malayalam film industry. With his 100th film already in the planning stages, Priyadarshan remains tight-lipped about the details.

Priyadarshan admits he remains detached from social media. "You can ask me anything about films and technology, but not about social media. I am not interested in it," he said candidly. "My focus is on making films, and that’s what I do best."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.