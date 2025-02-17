Prithviraj on Salaar’s OTT performance: Never imagined our film would create such an unprecedented milestone

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) After conquering the big screen with a phenomenal theatrical run, director Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ has now achieved an unprecedented feat in the digital space.

.Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, the film has been trending continuously for 366 days on OTT platforms, setting a new benchmark for long-term audience engagement.

Expressing his excitement over this milestone, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “Three hundred and sixty six days and still going strong! I never imagined our film would create such an unprecedented milestone on OTT after its phenomenal theatrical run. This is not just a record-it’s a testament to the love and passion of our audience. Thank you for making this journey truly unforgettable!”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, high-octane action sequences, and powerful performances.

The film grossed over ₹700 crore at the box office, cementing its status as a massive blockbuster. Its record-breaking success continued on television, where its Hindi premiere attracted an incredible 30 million viewers.

Now, the film maintains its dominance on OTT, standing strong as one of the top-trending films for over a year.

As fans continue to celebrate the success of the first installment, anticipation is building for the sequel, ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’. The next chapter is expected to delve deeper into the complex bond between Deva and Varadha, promising an even more intense narrative. While the official release date is yet to be announced, reports suggest the film is slated for a 2025 release.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas will reprise their roles, with director Prashanth Neel once again at the helm. Produced by Hombale Films, the sequel is poised to elevate the Salaar saga to even greater heights.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.