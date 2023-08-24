Prez Murmu hails ISRO on successful deployment of Pragyan rover on Moon

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated the team of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander and said "looking forward with excitement to the information that it will acquire of the moon".

"I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon."

Her remarks came after India’s moon rover rolled down onto the moon surface from the lander.

The logo of ISRO and the national emblem have been engraved on the wheels of the rover to leave the imprint when it moves around.

The Pragyan rover will now start moving around on the lunar surface.

India’s moon lander successfully soft landed on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised.

