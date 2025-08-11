Press badge isn't shield for terrorism: IDF kills journalist, says he led Hamas cell

Jerusalem, Aug 11 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday confirmed that a strike in Gaza killed Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, alleging he was "the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas" and warning that "a press badge isn't a shield for terrorism."

Al-Sharif was killed along with four of his colleagues -- Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal.

In a statement, the military stated, "Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera."

The IDF further stated that in October it had published materials seized in Gaza that, it said, "unequivocally" confirmed Al-Sharif's "military affiliation with Hamas."

The military added, "The documents once again confirm its terrorist activity, which Al Jazeera tried to disavow."

Israeli forces said the seized documents included personnel tables, lists of terrorist training courses, telephone directories, and salary records, which "unequivocally prove that he functioned as a terrorist for the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."

They claimed these documents also showed "the terrorist's integration into the Qatari media network Al Jazeera."

Israel said that before the strike, measures were taken to minimise civilian casualties, including the use of precision weapons, aerial observation, and additional intelligence assessments.

Al-Sharif was active on social media in the moments before his death, posting on X about Israeli bombings in Gaza.

After his death was reported, a pre-written message, posted by his affiliates from his account, read: "If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice."

