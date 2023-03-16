President Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Kerala

Kochi, March 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kerala on Thursday, her maiden visit to the state after taking over the new post.

She was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other top officials.

Soon after her arrival, all the three left for naval air station INS Garuda.

She is slated to visit the indigenous Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and would later award the President's Colour to INS Dhrnocharya, after which she will leave for the state capital city.

On Friday, she has multiple programmes lined up and after that she will return to Kochi and from there leave for Lakshadweep.

