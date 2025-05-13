Preity Zinta reveals the reason behind the constant smile on her face
Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta revealed the reason behind her positive outlook on life and constant smile on her face.
During an AMA (Ask me anything) session on X, a fan asked Preity about how she always maintains a constant smile on her face.
To this, the "Veer-Zaara" actor replied, "Whenever I want to complain, I look at people that don’t have love or family or jobs or the poverty around and how difficult it is for people to make ends meet. How can I complain after that? In fact, I thank god everyday for giving me more than I dreamt for. Therefore, smiling comes easily & so does gratitude," along with a folding hands emoji.
When another netizen asked the reason behind her beauty, Preity shared, "Don’t know about that but …. how I look and my age seems to be a hot topic everyday! I think my brains are better than my face if you ask me but chalo koi na … will take the compliment. Somehow men are never asked how good they look at their age everyday - only their achievements are celebrated, but where I’m concerned ( or for that reason women)the conversation never goes past the age & face & sadly achievements are rarely mentioned! Sending you lots of love cuz your intent was good !"
A curious user even asked the diva about how to get dimples like her. Preity reacted to this saying, "@realpreityzinta It’s called a muscle defect...Seriously ! Here is a perfect example of how a defect or imperfection is actually liked by people so we should not always try to fix everything in life. Our defects/shortcomings make us human."
Talking about her professional commitments, Preity is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's “Lahore 1947," opposite Sunny Deol.
