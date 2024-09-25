Preity Zinta drops a heartwarming selfie with mom & adorable bunny

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) On a delightful Wednesday, actress Preity Zinta brightened her followers' day with an adorable selfie featuring her mother and an irresistible little bunny.

Captured during a fun outing at a petting zoo, she shared the moment with the caption: "While the kids ran around, mom & I managed to take a quick selfie with this little bunny... Spreading love at a petting zoo. #Mom #Weekend #ting." The post beautifully highlights the joy of family time and the little moments that bring us together.

On the personal front, Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. In 2021, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy named-- Jai and Gia.

Preity made her debut in 1998 with a supporting role in the romantic thriller film 'Dil Se...' Co-written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the film set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead.

She then starred in the commercially successful thriller 'Soldier'. The action thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, featured Bobby Deol, Rakhee Gulzar, Farida Jalal, Suresh Oberoi, Dalip Tahil, Sharat Saxena, Salim Ghouse and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Preity has been a part of films like-- 'Sangharsh', 'Kya Kehna', 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Mission Kashmir', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'.

She is best known for her role in the 2003 science fiction film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity and Rekha. She has appeared in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', the 2003 romantic film directed by Nikhil Advani. The film starred Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan.

Preity played the lead in 2004 epic romantic film 'Veer-Zaara' directed and produced by Yash Chopra. It starred Shah Rukh Khan as Veer and Preity as Zaara Hayaat Khan.

She next has 'Lahore 1947' in the pipeline. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

