Prashant Kishor launches ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ from JP’s birthplace

Patna, May 20 (IANS) Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched the much-anticipated ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ from Sitabdiara, the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, architect of the ‘Total Revolution’.

The yatra, under the banner of Jan Suraaj Abhiyan, aims to cover all 243 Assembly constituencies of Bihar over the next 120 days, establishing direct public contact and mobilising support for a systemic transformation in the state.

Before embarking on the yatra, Kishor paid homage to martyr Mohammad Imtiaz of Saran district, who lost his life in Operation Sindoor, underlining the campaign’s focus on grassroots connect and respect for public service.

In Sitabdiara, Kishor garlanded the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan and visited his ancestral home, expressing deep concern over its neglected condition.

“In the name of JP, his so-called followers run ACs in their homes, while darkness looms over his house in Sitabdiara,” said Kishor.

“We are even ready to donate if that’s what it takes to restore electricity here,” Kishor said.

Calling the birthplace a symbol of inspiration, Kishor said that the current state of JP's home only strengthens his resolve for change.

“I haven’t come here to see a broken house, but to draw strength from the legacy of Loknayak. This decay is a stark reminder of why Bihar needs transformation,” he said.

The Bihar Badlaav Yatra is positioned as a people-powered movement to offer an alternative political model focused on governance reform, development, and accountability.

Kishor, who has previously conducted extensive padyatras under Jan Suraaj, reiterated that the journey is not about electioneering but building a new vision for Bihar.

“This is not a campaign for seats. This is a mission to awaken the people and prepare the groundwork for a new Bihar,” he stated.

Over the next four months, Kishor and his team will engage in public dialogues, town halls, and local-level meetings, presenting Jan Suraaj as a credible alternative in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.