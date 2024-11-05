Prashant Kishor criticises Nitish Kumar over land ownership

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Tuesday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a rally in the Belaganj Assembly constituency in Gaya district over land surveys in the state.

Kishor criticised the state government’s handling of the recent land survey, accusing Nitish Kumar of intentionally creating issues that would lead to disputes over land ownership within families.

“The survey was conducted in a way that would provoke conflicts, particularly among women within families, ultimately resulting in disputed land ownership for a large portion of people. I want to alert voters about Nitish Kumar's tactics, claiming that despite people’s intelligence, the Chief Minister’s approach was cunning and could create widespread family disputes,” Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor asserted that his opposition to the recent land survey prompted its suspension while urging voters to reconsider their support for Nitish Kumar, whom he accused of devising a “bigger conspiracy” that threatens land ownership security.

“Under the survey, individuals must provide extensive proof of ownership, including a family genealogy and signatures from every female family member. This requirement could jeopardise ownership for those who fail to fulfil these stringent conditions, creating substantial risk for those who have leased their land out or hold informal claims,” he said.

Kishor also targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleging that it had become ineffective and “directionless.”

“The RJD leadership is exploiting poor Muslim communities, likening them to "kerosene oil" fueling the party’s “lantern.” Now, we have removed the oil, only the wick remains, barely capable of sustaining any meaningful impact,” he said.

