Pragyan Ojha urges Rohit Sharma to stay with Mumbai Indians

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) As the countdown to the IPL 2025 mega auction begins, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha has voiced a strong opinion about the future of Mumbai Indians' star player Rohit Sharma. Ojha has urged the opening batsman to remain with the franchise, citing his significant impact and the loyalty he has cultivated among fans and sponsors.

Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians (MI) has become a hot topic of discussion after he was relieved of captaincy before the previous season and replaced by Hardik Pandya. Since then, rumors have circulated about a potential rift between Sharma and the MI management, fueling speculation that he might be looking to join a new team.

Ojha, who has closely observed Sharma's career, believes that the cricketer’s association with Mumbai Indians has been mutually beneficial.

"I think franchise cricket is a totally different cricket from state and international cricket, as the rules are completely different. But personally, if you ask me, I have seen Rohit Sharma grow to this kind of stature that he has. So I think if he continues with Mumbai Indians, it will be great, because Rohit Sharma has a lot of fans and sponsors, as they relate to him. But it is up to the franchise and the player, plus the rules," Pragyan Ojha told IANS.

Rohit Sharma’s performance in the IPL 2024 season further emphasizes his significance to the team. Despite a challenging second half of the season where he struggled to score more than 20 runs in seven innings, Sharma ended the tournament with a brilliant half-century. His contribution of 417 runs, including a century and two fifties, made him the team’s leading scorer.

Ojha, who has a personal connection with Sharma's journey—from his early days with the Deccan Chargers to his prominent role with Mumbai Indians—expressed his desire to see Rohit stay with the franchise.

"So we will have to wait and see. But personally, I always relate to Rohit Sharma, as he played for Deccan Chargers first and then for Mumbai Indians. I will always relate to him playing for Mumbai, as he is a Mumbai boy," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.