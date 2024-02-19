Power Grid to invest Rs 655.75 crore in two projects

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd will be investing Rs 655.75 crore in two projects.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board of Directors and Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects have accorded investment approvals for:

-Implementation of Unified Load Dispatch and Communication (ULDC) Phase-III (SCADA/EMS Upgradation Project –Northern Region SLDCs) at an estimated cost of Rs 514.66 crore with commissioning schedule of November 15, 2025.

-Augmentation of 765/400 kV, 1500 MVA transformer (4th) at Bhiwani S/s (Delinked from Transmission System for evacuation of power from RE parks in Leh (5 GW Leh-Kaithal Transmission corridor) at an estimated cost of Rs 141.09 crore with commissioning by May 5, 2025.

