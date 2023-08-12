Poverty rate falls to 11.66% in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) In a socio-economic milestone for Gujarat, a total of 47,84,122 people have come out of poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, constituting about 5.13 per cent of the state's population.

This was revealed in a report titled 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress of Review 2023', released by Niti Aayog.

The report showcases that approximately 13.5 crore individuals across the nation have come out of poverty in the same time frame.

The report illustrates the marked improvement in Gujarat's poverty rates, where the percentage of impoverished individuals decreased from 18.47 per cent to 11.66 per cent.

The rural regions have witnessed a more substantial decline in poverty rates compared to urban areas.

In 2015-16, the population of poor people in rural Gujarat stood at 27.25 per cent, and this figure was reduced by 17.15 per cent over the next five years, reaching 11.66 per cent in 2019-21.

Meanwhile, urban areas also saw a decrease in poverty from 6.49 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.81 per cent in 2019-21.

Among the districts, Rajkot boasts the lowest percentage of impoverished individuals at 3.98 per cent, setting an example for the rest of the state. Ahmedabad ranks fifth, with 5.49 per cent of its population living below the poverty line.

Dahod stands as the district with the highest poverty rate in the state at a staggering 38.27 per cent.

Efforts in education, healthcare, sanitation, and employment are believed to have contributed significantly to the decline in poverty levels.

