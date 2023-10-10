Porn-linked apps spotted on Apple App Store in China: Report

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Some apps linked to pornographic sites have been spotted on Apple's App Store in China by the local media.

Among these apps, 'Xuexi Xinde Zimu' (Learning Sindhi Alphabets in English) was the most downloaded free iOS app in China during the recent National Day holiday, South China Morning Post reported.

Three such apps, including Xuexi Xinde Zimu, were discovered by a local media outlet on Apple's App Store in China.

The report noted that these apps -- which lead users to either online gambling or pornographic websites -- have now been taken down.

The malicious apps were discovered despite Apple's strict policies against such content.

However, this wasn't the first time a malicious programme has been discovered in Apple's China App Store. There was a Small Fat Answer app found there in July that directed users to pornographic websites, according to the report.

Apple's China App Store has been under scrutiny since local regulations required app distribution platforms to register apps and developers with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The tech giant recently updated its app developer website to reflect the latest registration policies. In its guidelines, Apple specified that developers must submit an “internet content provider filing” when they publish new apps on its China App Store.

Additionally, before the general public could download specific apps, the company required them to receive the right licensing from Chinese authorities.

