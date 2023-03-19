Popular DJ Azex found hanging in his Bhubaneswar home

Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) Popular DJ from Odisha, Akshay Kumar aka DJ Azex, was found hanging in his residence at Kharabela Nagar in Bhubaneswar, the police said on Sunday.

His family members found him hanging in his room on Saturday evening. He was taken to the Capital Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

"Yesterday evening he was in his room when it was raining. When we called him for dinner, he did not open the door. We then broke down the door and found him hanging," said Bhagaban Maharana, DJ Azex's father.

"At about 11.15 p.m. on Saturday, the Capital Hospital had received the body of Akshaya Maharana. He committed suicide in his room. The post-mortem report is awaited," said Manas Gadanayak, Zone-I ACP, Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Azex's best friend Rahul claimed that a triangular love story was behind the DJ's death. He alleged that Azex's girlfriend was in a relationship with another youth and they were blackmailing the DJ.

"Azex was under mental stress because of his girlfriend for the last 15 days. Despite my advice, he had paid Rs 15,000 to his girlfriend. He was also planning to buy a Scotty for his girlfriend," Rahul claimed.

After receiving a written complaint from Azex's mother, the Kharabela Nagar police have launched a probe into the matter.

