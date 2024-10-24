Pooja Hegde is Diwali ready in shimmery golden saree

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde, who is awaiting the release of her film 'Deva', shared a series of her stunning photos in an elegant, shimmery golden saree.

Hegde was among the many attendees at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. On October 22, the ace fashion designer hosted a lavish Diwali bash at his home in Mumbai, and it was a glamorous night. Giving fans a glimpse of her outfit, Pooja shared her stunning photos on Instagram. Alongside the images, she wrote, "Diwali season starts early this year." In the glamorous photos, the 'Radhe Shyam' star is seen wearing an ivory gold-embellished saree with intricate embroidery along the border. She paired the saree with a stylish glittery blouse and accessorized her look with a statement necklace and chunky bangles. Hegde opted for minimal glam makeup and soft, wavy hair.

Other celebrities spotted at Manish’s Diwali bash included Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arjun Kapoor. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming action thriller 'Deva'. The first look of the film was unveiled in July this year. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power-packed action thriller hits theatres on 14th February, 2025!” The film also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. The movie is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Pooja will also star in 'Thalapathy 69' alongside Vijay and Bobby Deol.

The movie features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Monisha Blessy in supporting roles. She was last seen in Farhad Samji’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan.

