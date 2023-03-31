Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Pooja Dey, who made her debut with reality show 'Dating in the Dark', was further seen in the erotic web series 'Gandii Baat Season 5', in which she played the character of Nandini, a lesbian. The actress has spoken about being typecast in a bold zone post that series and how difficult it was for her to come out of that.

Talking about the same, she said: "No matter how much everyone denies, but yes, 'typecasting' still happens in our industry. Post 'Gandii Baat', I only received offers for bold and sleazy content. It wasn't like I didn't want to do bold shows, but the main parameter, which is the story, was missing from those projects. I was also getting a good amount of money, but how can I do a character or project which doesn't seem correct to me?"

"I kind of got typecast after that project and coming out of it was really hard. I did lose a lot of time in my career due to this. Being an actor, I want to see myself exploring and experimenting with the character or content. I can't stick to the same zone of the character and do similar projects. 'Newness', for me, plays a crucial role. I have no issues with playing bold characters, but they should look authentic and valid. The story should be strong and my character should be capable enough to leave a mark on the audience," the actress added.

