Polling underway in all 17 LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Polling is underway in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana on Monday, officials said.

The process began at 7 a.m. in all polling stations across the state amid tight security.

After the mock polling at 5:30 a.m., the actual polling began at 7 a.m., an official said.

More than 3.17 crore voters will decide the political fortunes of 525 candidates.

The majority of the constituencies are witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Polling was also underway for the by-election to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency in Hyderabad. The vacancy arose following the death of sitting MLA Lasya Nanditha of the BRS in a road accident in February 2024, just three months after she was elected in the Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections.

A total of 35,809 polling stations have been set up across the state for the polling.

More than 2.94 lakh personnel, including nearly a lakh security personnel, are on poll duty. As many as 160 companies of Central forces have been deployed.

Secunderabad constituency has a maximum number of candidates at 45. A total of 44 candidates are in the fray in Medak, followed by 43 in Chevella and 42 each in Peddapalle (SC) and Warangal (SC) constituencies. There are only 12 candidates in the Adilabad (ST) constituency.

Union Minister and State BJP President, G. Kishan Reddy, is seeking a re-election from Secunderabad.

BJP National General Secretary and sitting MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar is contesting again from the same seat.

BJP National Vice-President D.K. Aruna is in the fray from Mahabubnagar.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term from Hyderabad.

In the 2019 elections, BRS had won nine seats while BJP had bagged four seats. Congress could win three seats while the AIMIM had retained the lone seat.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in 106 Assembly constituencies. However, in 13 left-wing extremism-affected constituencies under five Lok Sabha seats, the polling will conclude at 4 p.m. Those standing in queue at the time of closure of polling will be allowed to cast their vote.

Telangana had recorded a turnout of 71.34 per cent during the Assembly elections held in November 2023.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, 73.73 per cent of voters had cast their votes. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout dropped to 62.11 per cent.

Sharing details of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said that 1,05,019 balloting units have been arranged. A total of 44,569 control units and 48,134 VVPATs have also been deployed.

Three ECIL engineers have been assigned to each Assembly constituency to attend to the complaints of malfunctioning of the EVMs.

