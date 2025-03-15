Political row erupts over Owaisi's remarks on Savarkar, Holi

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stirred a political debate with his controversial claims that Veer Savarkar and former RSS chief Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar had "abused" Chhatrapati Sambhaji. ji.

He also stated that Muslims are not "cowards," criticising the calls for them to stay indoors during the Holi celebrations.

"Savarkar and Golwalkar had abused Sambhaji. Then, why does the Prime Minister Narendra Modi say that the movie 'Chhaava' is good, when he considers Golwalkar as his teacher?" Owaisi questioned, targeting Prime Minister and the BJP.

Owaisi's remarks were bashed by the BJP, while the Congress came in support of his statements.

Congress MP Rashid Alvi on Saturday stated that Veer Savarkar was not a religious person and that the BJP would not approve of his lifestyle.

"Savarkar was not a religious man. Whatever Savarkar used to eat, what he used to drink, BJP would not be able to digest it, so I do not want to indulge in this controversy by opening these pages of history," Alvi told IANS.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the AIMIM chief, stating, "Veer Savarkar made a significant contribution to this country. His services should not be viewed through the lens of any one religion. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride of our country and our culture. If anyone wishes to view him through the lens of their own religion, it is their perspective."

The debate intensified over the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which Owaisi alleged aimed to take away Waqf properties.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi said, "The RSS is after the graves of the Mughals and the Waqf properties. The new law seeks to give rights over Waqf properties to those who have encroached on them."

Alvi echoed Owaisi's concerns, calling the Bill "unconstitutional" and warning that it would allow the government to seize mosques and dargahs. "This is why this law is being brought, and it is unfortunate and unconstitutional," he asserted.

Owaisi also hit out at calls for Muslims to stay indoors or cover themselves during Holi, saying, "We will not run, we are not cowards. Those who were scared ran away to Pakistan. Some say if you're so scared, you should not offer Namaz and stay indoors. They say just like we have covered our mosques, we must cover ourselves also, or else stay indoors."

Responding to this, Sirsa dismissed the allegations of restrictions on Namaz but defended Holi celebrations.

"As far as stopping someone from praying Namaz is concerned, that is neither our country's culture nor our government's thinking. However, if someone has a problem with Holi, then they should refrain from coming out, as Holi comes once a year. There should not be a need for so many police personnel to be on duty just to ensure Holi can be celebrated. This kind of extremism is not part of India's culture," he said.

