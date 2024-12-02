Police intensify probe into Kannada actor’s death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) The body of Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna, who was found dead at her residence here, was handed over to her relatives on Monday after an autopsy while Cyberabad police have intensified the probe into the incident.

A large number of relatives of the film and television actress rushed to Hyderabad from Bengaluru after learning about her death.

The police handed over the body of the 29-year-old to her relatives after the autopsy at the government-run Osmania General Hospital.

Shobitha’s mortal remains were later taken to Bengaluru, where her family lives. The last rites are likely to be performed on Tuesday.

The actress was found dead at her residence in Kondapur of Gachibowli here on Sunday.

Shobitha was found hanging by her husband Sudheer Reddy who broke open the door of the bedroom when there was no response to multiple knocks on the door.

Hailing from Sakleshpur in Karnataka’s Hassan district, she had been residing in Hyderabad with her husband, a software engineer, for the past two years.

The reasons for Shobhita’s alleged suicide were not known. Police reportedly found a suicide note, reading: "Everything perfect- if you want to commit suicide, you can do it".

Gachibowli police registered a case and took up an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police have intensified the probe into the case and are investigating all angles. The investigating officers were trying to ascertain if she had any psychological problems. They were recording statements from her family, friends, and neighbours as part of the investigation.

Shobitha’s father-in-law Bucchi Reddy has said that Shobitha and Sudheer Reddy were living a happy married life. He said the couple did not have any problems. He also claimed that the family looked at Shobitha as their own daughter.

Shobitha was part of Kannada serials such as "Brahmagantu", "Ninidale", and "Mangala Gowri". She also featured in a few Kannada movies including "ATM: Attempt to Murder".

She had stopped acting after her marriage. Police found that Sudheer Reddy had sent the marriage proposal after coming across her profile on a matrimonial site.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.