Police capture Anu Dhankar, key suspect in Rajouri Garden Burger King murder

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Gangster Himanshu Bhau's girlfriend, Lady Don Anu Dhankar, was arrested on Friday at the Nepal border. She was wanted in connection with the murder at the Burger King in Rajouri Garden.

Anu Dhankar is accused of orchestrating the murder of Aman Joon through hired shooters. The Special Cell of Delhi Police nabbed her at the Nepal border from where she was reportedly trying to flee.

The special cell post on X handle says, “Anu Dhankar, an associate of Himanshu Bhau gang apprehended from Indo-Nepal Border by Special Cell (NR). She was absconding in the murder case of a sympathiser of a rival gang.”

Earlier this year, about 40 rounds were fired at the Burger King in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. Anu had befriended Aman Joon using a fake social media profile and lured him to Burger King, where he was killed by Himanshu Bhau's shooters.

Delhi Police has been on high alert ever since the killing happened. Anu Dhankar was then captured on CCTV rushing to board a train from Jammu Katra railway station to Mumbai.

Before the incident, Anu was staying in a PG in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, using a fake identity. She originally hails from Rohtak and has also been accused of extorting money from a well-known sweet shop owner in Haryana.

Aman Joon's murder was part of an ongoing gang war, specifically between Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan, with Himanshu being close to Neeraj Bawana.

Earlier in August, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested notorious gangster Himanshu Bhau's brother, Vicky alias Sonu, in Rohtak's Ritoli.

Vicky has more than seven criminal cases registered against him.

A few months prior to Vicky's arrest, there was an attack on the Special Cell team in Delhi, which involved Vicky.

This incident took place in Faridabad, from where Vicky managed to escape.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.