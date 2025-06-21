PM's 'Yoga Andhra' movement aims to foster strong yoga culture across all states: TN BJP

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader ANS Prasad has said that the Yoga Andhra Movement announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to foster a strong yoga culture across all states in India, serving as a global example.

In a statement on Saturday, Prasad said that this initiative seeks to create a network of 1 million yoga practitioners.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has successfully implemented this vision, demonstrating how states can lead health revolutions.

He said, “The International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam this year exemplify India's commitment to global well-being and health. By 2047, India aims to emerge as a leading nation, guiding the world in health and happiness.

"The Yoga Andhra movement showcases India's potential to become a global leader in promoting yoga and wellness, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a healthy and happy India."

The BJP leader called upon people to unite to make yoga an integral part of their lives, ensuring its benefits reach every corner of our nation.

"By doing so, we pay tribute to the Prime Minister's remarkable initiative, which has inspired state governments, chief ministers, and officials to enthusiastically promote yoga," he added.

ANS Prasad said that Yoga is an integral part of Indian heritage, combining physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation and regular practice offers numerous health benefits.

He said, “Yoga prevents cartilage and joint breakdown, boosts blood flow, and reduces blood sugar levels. Most importantly, it alleviates stress and fatigue while promoting relaxation and rejuvenation. These benefits make yoga an essential practice for maintaining good health. These benefits can significantly improve one's quality of life."

The senior BJP leader said that since its inception on June 21, 2015, IDY has been celebrated with great enthusiasm worldwide. Today, millions practice yoga worldwide, and it has become a symbol of India's cultural heritage.

"This recognition highlights the importance of yoga in modern times. By boosting immunity and calming the mind, yoga contributes to overall well-being. Prime Minister Modi's advocacy for yoga has led to its global acceptance, with the United Nations declaring June 21 as IDY. His efforts have made yoga accessible to people worldwide," Prasad added.

He said that by embracing yoga, we can build a healthy and happy India, where every citizen lives a life filled with well-being and joy and this vision can become a reality through collective effort.

ANS Prasad said ,“Let us join hands to realize the Prime Minister's vision of a healthy India, where yoga is an integral part of every citizen's life. By working together, we can create a nation where everyone practices yoga and enjoys good health, and build a brighter future for generations to come. This shared goal can unite us in our pursuit of well-being."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.