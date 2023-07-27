PM Modi to transfer Kisan-Samman Nidhi to 9 cr farmers from Rajasthan's Sikar today

Jaipur, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan's Sikar on Thursday and will transfer Kisan-Samman Nidhi to the accounts of nine crore farmers of the country by pressing a button.

After this, he will also address a Kisan Sabha.

BJP's state General Secretary Bhajanlal Sharma said, "PM Modi will transfer the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi from the land of Shekhawati to the accounts of nine crore farmers of the country. The land of Shekhawati is the land of youths and farmers."

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Shekhawati, including Sikar and Jhunjhunu regarding the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People are eager to listen to their popular leader. Prime Minister Modi has left no stone unturned to speed up the development of Rajasthan.

"PM Modi gave big gifts to Rajasthan for railway and infrastructure," he added.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set to see if the Prime Minister makes any announcement regarding Jat reservation as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had announced Jat reservation from this place 19 years back during his tenure.

