PM Modi shares encounter with sage in Himalayas, value of concentration in life's inner journey

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Sunday the value of concentration in life's inner journey and how it helped him to learn the art of concentration.

In over three hours of captivating podcast with MIT scientist Lex Fridman, PM Modi shared the meditation technique which he got from a wise sage when the leader was in the Himalayas.

Delving deeper into the technique, he shared that the sage asked him to focus on stream water dripping from the leaf onto the inverted bowl, ignoring all other sounds, including the chirping of birds and the rustle of the breeze.

PM Modi said that his mind tuned into the rhythmic sounds of the water droplets guiding him into deep focus.

He elaborated that meditation is not rocket science, it just means freeing yourself from distraction and being present in the moment.

Citing an example of the difference the concentration can make, he said even at a fancy hotel, a dripping faucet in the bathroom is enough to make a luxurious room feel worthless.

Talking about life and death, PM Modi shared that instead of fretting over death, one should embrace life to live fully with a purpose.

Quoting a mantra about life and death, PM Modi shared: "Om Puurnnam Adah Puurnnam Idam Puurnnaat Puurnnam Udacyate Puurnnasya PuurnnamAadaaya Puurnnam Eva Avashissyate. Om Shaanti Shaanti Shaantiand. It means all life is part of a complete circle, and this mantra emphasises the path to achieve that completeness."

Asserting that Hindus not only pray for themselves, PM Modi said that the mantra "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina Sarve Santu Niramaya Sarve Bhadrani Paschyantu Maa Kaschit Dukh Bhaak Bhavet means wishing for the well being and prosperity for all."

The mantra compasses universal well-being and prosperity, he said.

Highlighting the importance of ancient and powerful rituals, he said they help people to connect with the essence of life.

