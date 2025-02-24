PM Modi’s tireless dedication to national development: A day of non-stop action across 3 states

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased his unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress with a packed schedule that took him to three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam -- in a single day.

The whirlwind schedule throughout the day spoke volumes about the PM’s dedication to the development of states and his relentless work ethic. Working around the clock for the betterment of the nation is PM Modi’s habit.

In fact, the day began early for PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, where he inaugurated the Global Investors Summit. The summit was part of his broader vision to drive economic progress across the country. PM Modi’s presence highlighted his hands-on approach to nurturing business and development.

From Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi went straight to Bhagalpur, Bihar. He continued his commitment to farmers' welfare from Bihar’s land.

He released the 19th installment of PM KISAN -- a scheme that provides direct financial support to farmers. On this occasion, Rs 22,000 crore was credited directly into farmers' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer system. This is a testament to PM Modi's dedication to ensuring that farmers receive the support they deserve.

PM Modi did not show any signs of fatigue as he made his way to Assam. There, he attended a grand Jhumoir dance performance in honour of the 200th anniversary of Assam's tea industry.

Around 9,000 dancers and drummers greeted him in an event that celebrated Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister praised the deep-rooted connection Assam has with tea, a nod to his own past as a chaiwala (tea seller).

“Who will understand the smell and quality of tea better than a chaiwala?” PM Modi quipped, stressing how personal his connection with the tea industry is.

The Prime Minister's hectic schedule serves as a powerful reminder of his tireless work style and ethic. PM Modi always makes it a point to prioritise the development and prosperity of states of the country.

He never hesitated to travel and engage with citizens on the ground. His ability to manage such demanding responsibilities -- often sacrificing rest and sleep for the sake of the nation's progress -- is a testament to his deep commitment to India’s development.

PM Modi's nonstop schedule, from breakfast in Madhya Pradesh, lunch in Bihar to dinner in Assam, highlights a level of dedication rarely seen in modern leadership, setting an example for others on how to tirelessly work for the nation’s growth and success.

