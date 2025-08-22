PM Modi’s former bodyguard Lucky Bisht makes cameo in ‘Sena-Guardians of the Nation’

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Lucky Bisht, RAW agent and PM Narendra Modi’s former bodyguard has made a cameo in “Sena – Guardians of the Nation.”

Speaking about how the cameo role in Sena happened, Bisht said, “It came through a special invitation. Considering his real-life military background and experience, the makers wanted a real soldier to be seen on screen, and that’s how the opportunity came.”

The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead, with Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Rahul Tewari, Vijay Vikram Singh, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neelu Dogra, and Funcho in pivotal roles. The show is currently streaming on MX Player.

Talking about facing the camera, he said, “It was a completely new and exciting experience. In real life, you serve with duty, and on screen you try to portray the same emotions. Both are different, but the real feelings made it easier.”

Sharing how different it feels to be a soldier in the field and on screen, he said: “That being a soldier in the field means carrying real responsibility and putting your life on the line, while being a soldier on screen is acting.”

“In real battles, there’s fear, sweat, and sacrifice, while on screen the same emotions are expressed through performance and the camera’s lens.”

Speaking about his working experience with the cast, he said it was very good and also a learning experience.

“Everyone showed respect and warmth. The atmosphere was friendly and light-hearted, which made the work even easier and enjoyable.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, directed by Abhinav Anand, and written by Anandeshwar Dwivedi. Lucky Bisht, who has previously served in NSG and SPG, is one of the youngest commandos to have guarded two Indian Prime Ministers.

‘Sena-Guardians of the Nation’ follows the bond between father Deen Dayal Sharma and son Kartik Sharma. Kartik leaves a good job in California to join the Indian Army, despite his father's opposition. After clearing the CDS exam and SSB interview, he becomes a Captain posted in Kashmir.

