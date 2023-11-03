PM Modi reappointed chairman of Shri Somnath Trust

Patan (Gujarat), Nov 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue as the chairman of Shri Somnath Trust for another five-year term, officials said here on Friday.

A decision to this effect was taken during a recent meeting, chaired by the Trust's Chairman and Prime Minister Modi, at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

A highlight from the meeting was the announcement regarding visitor engagement at the Somnath Mandir. The temple welcomes around one crore visitors annually.

In a stride towards modernisation and transparency, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a digital dashboard during the meeting.

This innovative tool is designed to monitor real-time statistics, encompassing the influx of pilgrims to the Somnath Mandir, details regarding online reservations, Puja ceremonies, and the dissemination of Prasad, among other data.

This dashboard serves as a digital gateway, providing trustees with daily updates and insights into the temple's activities.

Further administrative actions were taken during the meeting, where the accounts for the financial year 2022-23 were approved.

Additionally, the services of the internal/statutory auditor and the GST consultant have been retained for the subsequent year.

