PM Modi presents 4 BHISHM Cubes to Ukraine for emergency medical care

Kyiv, Aug 23 (IANS) In an effort to help Ukraine deliver quick emergency medical care, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to the government during his historic visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked PM Modi for the humanitarian assistance.

The Cube is a unique 'Made in India' mobile hospital for disaster management which can be airlifted. A team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the Cube, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"BHISHM is a unique effort which will ensure medical facilities in a rapidly deployable manner. It consists of cubes which contain medicines and equipment for medical care. Today, presented BHISHM cubes to President Zelensky,” PM Modi posted on X.

Each BHISHM Cube consists of medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations. It also includes surgical equipment for a basic operation room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day, according to the MEA.

The Cube has the capacity to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, and fractures, etc.

"It can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts," said the MEA, adding that the gesture underscores India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Last week, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army conducted the first-of-its-kind paradrop of the indigenously-made world's first portable hospital at 15,000 feet elevation with the help from 'Aarogya Maitri Health Cube,’ which is part of BHISHM initiative.

Under the broad umbrella of Project Aarogya Maitri, the government created the BHISHM initiative. This offers packing all the relevant medicines and equipment in cubical boxes (of 15 inches) in a well-organised manner, and arranged according to the various types of injuries and medical issues that could be encountered in a war or natural disaster. These mini cubes are then positioned on a framework that is adjustable, strong and permits multi-mode transport (by air, sea, land, and drone).

In fact, the mini cubes can be carried by a person (max weight of 20 kg).

About 36 of these mini cubes form a mother cube and two such mother cubes combine to form a BHISHM Cube.

One mother cube has the medicines and equipment for first-line care of all kinds of injuries and emergency medical situations apart from shelter and food for a crew of five for 48 hours. The other mother cube has surgical equipment and can establish a basic operating room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day. The BHISHM app and a digital tablet provide access to the required know-how including through instructional videos. The tablet currently supports about 180 languages.

