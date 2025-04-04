PM Modi meets Thai royalty, exchanges views on shared cultural heritage

Bangkok, April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a royal audience on Friday with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

"They exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand. In this context, they spoke about the relics of Lord Buddha which travelled from India to Thailand last year and the positive impact the initiative has had in further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. They also discussed ways to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting.

The bilateral relations between India and Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions, and extensive people-to-people contacts. The shared link of Buddhism is reflected in regular pilgrimages to places of Buddhist interest in India by many in Thailand.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by his counterpart from Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visited Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, popularly known as Wat Pho.

The PM paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhists monks. He also presented a replica of Ashokan Lion Capital to the shrine of Reclining Buddha. On the occasion, he recalled the strong and vibrant civilizational ties that exist between the two countries.

"Today, I had the honour of visiting the historic Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram Ratchaworamahawihan Or Wat Pho in Bangkok. I thank Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the special gesture of coming to the Temple with me. One of Thailand’s most revered spiritual landmarks, Wat Pho also symbolises Thailand's rich cultural and artistic heritage. World over, people derive strength from Lord Buddha's teachings. These teachings also form the basis of an age-old civilisational bond between India and Thailand. Also got the opportunity to interact with several monks," PM Modi posted on X after his visit to the historic site.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Thai government also released a special postage stamp depicting 18th century Ramayana mural paintings to mark Prime Minister Modi's visit.

Underlining the close cultural and religious connections between the two countries, the Prime Minister was presented a special edition of Buddhist holy scriptures Ti-Pitaka in Pali by Prime Minister Shinawatra. As a gesture to further deepen the close civilizational ties between India and Thailand, Prime Minister Modi offered to send Lord Buddha's Relics excavated from Gujarat to Thailand, for people to pay their respect.

Last year, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and two of his disciples had travelled from India to Thailand, and over four million people had paid their respects.

