PM Modi lays foundation stone for 800 MW Sipat III power project

Bilaspur, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Sipat stage-III, an advanced 800 MW ultra-supercritical power single unit on Sunday, by remotely pressing a button during a ceremony held in Mohbhatta village, Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh.

The project is situated within the expansive premises of the Sipat Super Thermal Power Station in Sipat town, Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh. This landmark project, with an investment of Rs 9,791 crore, embodies cutting-edge technology designed to enhance fuel efficiency while significantly reducing emissions.

Once operational, the station's total installed capacity will rise to an impressive 3,780 MW, addressing the growing power demands of the Central Region, including beneficiary states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, and the home state of Chhattisgarh.

The Sipat-III project seamlessly aligns with NTPC's long-term strategy to modernise its power generation facilities while embracing eco-friendly and efficient energy solutions. Beyond the technological advancements, NTPC Sipat demonstrates a robust commitment to sustainable development and community welfare. It adheres to stringent environmental protocols and employs advanced mechanisms to minimise its ecological impact. Initiatives such as afforestation programmes, water conservation efforts, and support for the local community underscore NTPC’s dedication to harmonising energy production with regional progress.

In a related development at the Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit-2025, NTPC Limited and its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore, heralding a new era of sustainable energy initiatives. These agreements include the establishment of nuclear energy capacities, pumped hydro storage systems, and renewable energy projects powered by solar, wind, and hybrid sources. The nuclear capacity expansion alone entails the development of 4,200 MW in Chhattisgarh, with an estimated investment of Rs 80,000 crore.

Meanwhile, NTPC and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) have joined forces to set up a 1,200 MW pumped hydro storage project in Gariyaband district with an investment of Rs 5,876 crore. Additionally, NGEL and CSPGCL will develop renewable energy projects up to 2 GW at an approximate cost of Rs 10,000 crore, contributing to the state’s Renewable Generation and Purchase Obligations.

The agreements were formalised in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior officials from both NTPC and the state government, marking a significant step forward in India's energy transition and the pursuit of its Net Zero goals.

