PM Modi invites superstar Mohanlal for swearing-in ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 (IANS) Superstar Mohanlal got a surprise call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting him to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday night.

But the star busy at the shooting location of his latest untitled film produced by Renjith expressed his inability to attend the event.

Incidentally, the lone BJP MP from Thrissur and a colleague of Mohanlal - Suresh Gopi got a similar call from PM Modi in 2014, asking him to attend his swearing-in.

Gopi accepted the invite and was present on the occasion.

Gopi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2016.

After his term ended last year, Gopi got active in his profession and was asked to contest from Trissur.

PM Modi made a few visits to Thrissur including solemnising the wedding of his daughter early this year.

