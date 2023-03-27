PM Modi to inaugurate BJP's new residential complex in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate BJP's new residential complex and an auditorium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The residential complex built right in front of the BJP headquarters on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg will house the party's general secretary/minister-level leaders.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach the venue at 6:30 p.m. All Union ministers, BJP MPs and office-bearers have been invited for the event which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

