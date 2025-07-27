PM Modi to inaugurate Bhopal Metro’s priority corridor in Oct: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, July 27 (IANS) In a major urban transit milestone for Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced that the Bhopal Metro Rail’s priority corridor will be inaugurated in October 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to officiate the launch.

The announcement signals the near completion of the AIIMS to Subhash Nagar stretch, the first operational segment of the city’s long-awaited Metro project.

Dr Yadav on Sunday personally supervised the progress and covered a short distance on the priority corridor. Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,225 crore, the priority corridor covers approximately 7.5 kilometres and comprises eight elevated stations. The Metro line promises world-class passenger amenities, including modern escalators, elevators, automated fare collection systems, and accessibility features for differently-abled passengers.

The Chief Minister said that 27 state-of-the-art train sets have been commissioned for the project, with seven already delivered and undergoing trial runs.

The Bhopal Metro, being executed by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), is designed to improve public mobility, curb vehicular congestion, and reduce environmental pollution in the state capital. The first phase will eventually span 28 kilometres across two interconnected corridors, combining elevated and underground tracks to ensure comprehensive urban coverage.

In parallel, Indore—the state’s commercial capital—continues to advance its own Metro infrastructure under the same initiative. The Indore Metro Rail Project, with a Phase 1 length of 33.53 kilometres, is estimated at Rs 7,500 crore and financed through a mix of central and state funds, along with international development loans. A 5.9-kilometre priority section from Gandhi Nagar to Station Number 3 has completed successful trial runs, and full operations are targeted for 2027.

The Bhopal Metro’s Orange Line, extending from AIIMS to Karond, will feature 16 stations—14 elevated and two underground—across a 16.69-kilometre alignment. Of this, 13.3 kilometres will run on elevated viaducts, while 3.39 kilometres will be constructed underground.

The Blue Line will span 14.16 kilometres from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri Tiraha, consisting entirely of elevated track with 14 stations along the corridor. Together, the two lines will cover a total length of 30.85 kilometres and accommodate 30 stations, forming the backbone of Bhopal’s new mass transit system.

Both Metro ventures, Indore and Bhopal, are central to Madhya Pradesh’s strategy for modernising urban transport and boosting regional development. With Indore and Bhopal expected to lead the way in seamless, clean, and high-capacity transit, the government envisions a paradigm shift in commuter experience and city planning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.