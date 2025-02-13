PM Modi greeted by diaspora as he arrives in Washington on mission to boost ties with US (Ld)

Washington, Feb 13 (IANS) The Diaspora rallied to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived here on Wednesday for a meeting with re-elected US President Donald Trump on a mission to boost the growing relations between the two largest democracies.

After his Boeing 777 touched down here for the whirlwind visit of just over 24 hours, an eager group of Indians and others turned up to greet him.

"Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them," PM Modi posted on X.

Before leaving for Washington, PM Modi wrote, "This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors," he posted on X.

"I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then," he added.

PM Modi flew in from France where he co-hosted the Artificial Intelligence Summit with President Emmanuel Macron, and opened India's consulate general in Marseilles.

After Trump began his second term in office, PM Modi is the fourth international leader to meet him officially showing the geostrategic importance Trump places on India.

The other leaders he has met so far are Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Shigeru Ishiba of Japan, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Significantly the first visits are not from Europe reflecting Trump's priorities.

This is PM Modi's 10th visit to the United States as Prime Minister and fourth with Trump as President.

His last visit to the US was in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly and participate in the Quad leaders' summit at former President Joe Biden's home in Delaware.

Biden hosted him at a ceremonial state visit in 2024.

PM Modi's first visit to the US as Prime Minister was in 2014 when Barack Obama was the President.

In his departure statement before leaving for the US, PM Modi said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.

