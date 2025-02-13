'Looking forward to meeting US President Donald Trump', says PM Modi after arriving in Washington for 2-day visit

Washington, Feb 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday (local time) for a two-day visit, following an invitation from US President Donald Trump.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Despite the cold weather, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside Blair House to welcome the Prime Minister, who acknowledged their presence with warm greetings.

During his stay, PM Modi will reside at Blair House, situated at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly opposite the White House. This prestigious 70,000-square-foot establishment has accommodated numerous distinguished guests, including presidents, royalty, and global leaders, earning recognition as a premier diplomatic residence.

The historic Blair House serves as a significant venue for diplomatic relations and international dialogue, functioning as an extension of the White House.

Prior to his departure, PM Modi expressed that this visit would strengthen the existing collaboration and establish new frameworks for partnership between both nations.

In his statement before leaving, PM Modi remarked, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.

Since November 2024, the leaders have held two telephone conversations.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended Trump's inauguration ceremony, subsequently meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participating in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

Following his three-day France visit, PM Modi met US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time).

Their discussions centred on mutual interests, including potential US support for India's energy diversification through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, according to a White House statement.

