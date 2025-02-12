PM Modi gifts French President Chhattisgarh's illustrious artwork

Paris, Feb 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, gifted him Dokra art -- a renowned metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh.

During the summit, the Indian Prime Minister also met US Vice President J.D. Vance and his entire family, including Indian-born Second Lady Usha Vance and two of their three children, and presented them with gifts.

The following are special gifts presented by PM Modi to French President and US dignitaries:

Gift to French President -- Dokra artwork musicians with studded stonework

Dokra art, a revered metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, showcases intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique. Rooted in the region’s rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music.

Made from brass and copper, the piece features fine detailing and is enhanced with lapis lazuli and coral for contrast. The labour-intensive casting process reflects the artisans' deep skill and dedication. More than just decoration, this Dokra piece embodies India's rich cultural legacy, celebrating tribal traditions and artistic excellence.

Gift to the First Lady of France -- Exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs

This exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror from Rajasthan showcases masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolising beauty, nature, and grace. Meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan’s rich tradition of metalwork. Crafted by skilled artisans, it serves as both a functional and decorative heirloom, embodying timeless elegance and artistic excellence.

Gift to Vivek Vance, son of US Vice President -- Wooden Railway toy set

This wooden railway toy is a timeless classic, combining nostalgia with sustainability. Crafted from natural wood and painted with eco-friendly vegetable dyes, it ensures child safety and environmental consciousness.

The dyes, derived from plants, roots, and flowers, create a soft, earthy colour palette, including yellow (turmeric), red (beetroot), blue (indigo), and green (spinach or neem). Reflecting India’s rich wooden toy-making tradition, this handcrafted piece embodies creativity, heritage, and eco-friendly craftsmanship.

Gift to Ewan Blaine Vance, Son of US Vice President -- Jig-saw puzzle based on Indian folk paintings

This jigsaw puzzle celebrates India's rich artistic heritage by featuring various folk painting styles.

Kalighat Pat Painting from West Bengal is known for bold outlines, vibrant colours, and depictions of gods, myths, and social themes.

Santhal Painting, created by the Santhal tribe, uses earthy tones and natural pigments to illustrate tribal life, rituals, and nature.

Madhubani Painting from Bihar is characterised by intricate patterns, bright colours, and mythological or nature-inspired motifs.

Each style offers a unique glimpse into India's diverse cultural traditions, making this puzzle both an artistic and educational experience.

Gift to Mirabel Rose Vance, Daughter of US Vice President -- Wooden Alphabet set

This eco-friendly wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe, and engaging learning tool that enhances motor skills and cognitive abilities. Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and supports environmental conservation. Designed for hands-on learning, it fosters interactive activities, making it a valuable addition to any playroom or classroom while promoting a lifelong love for reading and language development.

